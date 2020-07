The youngest head football coach in the state of Texas hails from Texoma, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

23-year-old Mitchell Parsley was named the head football coach and athletic director at his alma mater, Crowell High School, on December 2, 2019.

Recently, DCTF named Parsley to the “Texas 40 under 40,” a list of the top coaches in the state under 40 years old.