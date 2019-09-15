Cubs’ Rizzo exits with sprained right ankle

Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo is tended to after spraining his ankle during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning with a sprained right ankle.

X-rays taken at Wrigley Field showed no broken bones. An MRI is scheduled for Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

The first baseman suffered the injury while fielding a bunt.

With a runner on second and none out, Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams bunted to the third-base side of the mound. Rizzo charged aggressively and rolled the ankle a couple of steps before fielding the ball. He threw wide to first base and then dropped to the ground in obvious pain.

Rizzo had to be helped off the field and could put no pressure on his right leg.

The injury could be a significant blow to the playoff-contending Cubs, who have already lost shortstop Javier Báez for the season with a fractured left thumb.

The 30-year-old Rizzo is hitting .289 with 26 homers and 93 RBIs in 140 games this season.

___

