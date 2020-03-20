1  of  3
Breaking News
WF city offices close to the public Monday amid COVID-19 cautions Fourth COVID-19 (coronavirus) case announced in Wichita Co. Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
1  of  26
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Czech hockey great Vladimir Zabrodsky dies at 97

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

In this May 13, 2013 file photo former Czechoslovakian ice-hockey player Vladimir Zabrodsky, World Champion in 1947 and 1949, poses with his jersey in his home in Stockholm, Sweden. Zabrodsky died on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 97 years. (Vit Simanek/CTK via AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — Vladimir Zabrodsky, one of the best Czech hockey players in history has died. He was 97.

The Czech Hockey Association said Zabrodsky died on Friday in Sweden where he lived since 1965 when he emigrated from then-communist Czechoslovakia. No details on the cause of death were given.

The prolific center led Czechoslovakia to silver at the 1948 Winter Olympic Games at St. Moritz, Switzerland. He also captained Czechoslovakia to its first title at the 1947 world championship and to another gold at the worlds in 1949.

In his 94 matches for the national team, Zabrodsky scored 158 goals. He added another 306 in the Czechoslovak league.

In a 1998 poll of experts, historians, former players, coaches and referees, Zabrodsky was voted the third best Czech player of the century behind NHL greats Dominik Hasek and Jaromir Jagr.

In 1997, Zabrodsky was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame.

A talented tennis player, Zabrodsky also represented Czechoslovakia in the Davis Cup in the 1940s and 1950s.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News