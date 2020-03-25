Disc golfers gather for clinic with professional AJ Risley – March 24, 2020

Members of the Wichita Falls Disc Golf Association played their weekly tournament on Sunday with a special guest in the crowd. Disc golf professional AJ Risley joined the crew for a doubles tournament followed by a free clinic from the pro!
