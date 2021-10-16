Dodgers say Knebel, not Scherzer, will start Game 1 of NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Knebel pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are going with Corey Knebel for Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday instead of Max Scherzer.

On Friday, manager Dave Roberts said he planned to start Scherzer at Atlanta only two days after the right-hander earned his first career save in the team’s NL Division Series-clinching win at San Francisco.

However, the plan was contingent upon a final go-ahead from Scherzer. And the team tweeted on Saturday that Knebel would start instead.

Though Knebel normally pitches in relief, the starting assignment is not a new role. Knebel was 4-0 with a 2.45 ERA in 27 games, including four starts, this season.

Roberts said Friday that Tony Gonsolin would be one of the pitchers used if he went with a bullpen game.

Scherzer was 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA for Washington and Los Angeles this season, including 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 starts for the Dodgers. He has pitched 12 1/3 innings over three appearances in the playoffs, allowing two runs and six hits with 16 strikeouts.

Scherzer earned his first career save in a 2-1 victory over San Francisco on Thursday night in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Left-hander Max Fried will be Atlanta’s Game 1 starter.

