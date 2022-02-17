MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joel Embiid had 42 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and the Philadelphia 76ers regrouped after squandering a 15-point lead to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-120 on Thursday night.

Embiid put the 76ers ahead for good at 117-116 with a 10-footer with 2:32 left.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

Philadelphia played without James Harden, who hasn’t made his 76ers debut since coming over in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets last week. The 10-time All-Star and 2018 MVP hasn’t played since Feb. 2 due to an injured left hamstring.

After trailing by 15 early in the third quarter, the Bucks clawed back and took their first lead since the second period on Jrue Holiday’s 3-pointer with 5:47 left. Antetokounmpo’s 3-pointer extended the advantage to 116-112 with 3:56 remaining.

But the 76ers scored the next eight points to pull back ahead for good in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton missed a 3-pointer with about nine seconds left.

The Bucks had one final chance after Philadelphia’s Furkan Korkmaz lost the ball out of bounds with 2.3 seconds left. After Embiid fouled Antetokounmpo to force one more inbounds pass with 1.1 seconds left, Middleton missed a desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris scored 19 points each for the 76ers. Maxey had 12 straight points during a 28-8 76ers spurt that ended the second quarter and enabled Philadelphia to erase a 12-point deficit.

Georges Niang added 18 points and Korkmaz had 13 for Philadelphia. Holiday scored 24 points for the Bucks, Middleton had 19, Jordan Nwora 18 and Bobby Portis 17.

The 76ers snapped a six-game skid in this series. That included a 118-109 decision at Philadelphia on Nov. 9. Embiid, Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe didn’t play for the 76ers in that Nov. 9 matchup due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia bounced back two nights after a 135-87 loss to the Boston Celtics. Embiid’s 19-point performance against Boston ended a string of 23 straight games in which he had scored at least 25 points. … Although Harden didn’t play, he did travel with the team and was on the bench in regular clothes.

Bucks: One day after signing with the Bucks, DeAndre’ Bembry wasn’t able to play with his new team due to a sore left thumb. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the injury occurred before Bembry joined the Bucks. “He’s just got a little bit of soreness,” Budenholzer said before the game. “I think just to give him tonight and the rest of the break we felt like is just erring on the side of caution.” … Grayson Allen didn’t play due to a sore left hip. … Thursday marked the midway point of an unusual stretch of six straight home games for the Bucks. Milwaukee has gone 2-1 in a three-game home stand before the All-Star break. The Bucks return from the break to play three more home games. They won’t play their next road game until March 4 at Chicago.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Minnesota on Feb. 25.The 76ers lost 121-120 in double overtime to the Timberwolves at home on Nov. 27.

Bucks: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 26. The Bucks beat the Nets 127-104 at Milwaukee on Oct. 19 and 121-109 at Brooklyn on Jan. 7.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports