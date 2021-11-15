Exclusive: Hall of Fame Running Back Emmitt Smith talks life after the game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three time Super Bowl champion, Hall of Famer and the NFL’s all time leading rusher, Emmitt Smith, was in El Paso Saturday night for the 31st Annual Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Fiesta Celebration.
Smith was featured as the night’s guest speaker and sat down to have a conversation with KTSM’s Christina Aguayo, who was the host of the night’s event.
Exclusive: Emmitt Smith H.O.F. NFL All Time Leading Rusher talks best advice he’s gotten in life
Many describing the night as one to remember. Smith talked about everything from the advice of his father, to lessons learned with different coaches, life after the game and he even talked a little cowboys football.
When asked what he would miss most about the game, Smith jokingly stated the paycheck.
Smith said that it’s a tough decision to make realizing who can and can’t go with you on the journey,
“What I found in life is sometimes you may find yourself on that island by yourself and that island is surrounded by a bunch of sharks.”
