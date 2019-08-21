FNF preview: 2019 Henrietta Bearcats

We continue our journey through district 5-3a division 2 Clay County’s largest school.

The Henrietta Bearcats extended their postseason streak to 6-years in a row, finishing 3rd in district with a 4-2 record after entering the 2nd half of the season at just 1-4.



When you step on the field with the Henrietta Bearcats, expect a tough, physical, often punishing battle of attrition ending with far more often than not: a Bearcats victory.

At the center of Henrietta’s success over the past decade and a half, Byron West entering his 15th season as the Bearcats head coach

“He’s a great coach. He’ll really push you. He’ll get under your skin and make sure he’s getting the best out of you,” Henrietta quarterback and defensive back Jonah Lyde said.

“Me and coach west have a good relationship. I think he’s a great coach. He always pushes me to be the best I can,” slotback and outside linebacker Reece Essler said.

“There’s a whole lot of tradition here. We kinda take for granted that our kids really work hard, so I guess that’s it. We just a group, we don’t quit, we’re gonna work really hard and get things done,” West said.

The bearcats are working toward a 7th straight playoff appearance and utilizing experience at many skill positions and laying a foundation for the future.

“Our biggest group is gonna be our sophomores, but our leaders, I think we have 6 seniors and decent group of juniors, we just expect a lot of leadership out of those guys,” West said.

“We’re grouping together as a team a lot better than I think we have over the last few years. I feel a lot of good energy in our locker and I think we can be something special,” Lyde said.

The Bearcats offense is led by a pair of seniors, slotback Reece Essler and quarterback Jonah Lyde who threw for nearly 11-hundred yards and 9 touchdowns in 2018.

“We got an experienced quarterback. We have a young line, but we have some pretty big guys. We have new receivers and running backs coming up, but they’re pretty quick,” Essler said.

Essler led Henrietta with 105 tackles last season and the bearcats defense is one of the more respected squads in Texoma.

“Scott and his staff on the defense do a great job getting our kids moving and not being a target that stays in place very long,” West said.

“They do a good job of trying to get everyone working together and getting to the ball. We really try to focus on that,” Lyde said.

“Try to get on top of the district like Jonah said and once we get in the playoffs try to go as far as we can.”

District 5-3a got as tough as any in the state last season with the addition of perennial state contender gunter and doesn’t get any easier this year.

“The top two guys are really good, Holliday and Gunter, and city view has as much talent as anyone in the country. We don’t see our teams in the east as much but yeah it’s pretty tough,” West said.

“We just gotta get to that stepping stone first. Take it game by game and get on top of district,” Lyde said.

And the Bearcats have proven time and time again to be up for the challenge to contend and win in district and beyond.

Upcoming Friday Night Football Preview schedule:

Wednesday: Holliday eagles

Thursday: Bowie jackrabbits

Friday: Vernon lions

Saturday: Iowa park hawks

Sunday: Graham steers