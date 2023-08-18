Vernon (KFDX/KJTL)— We are three weeks into the month of August and our Friday night football season previews continue taking center stage.

Today the calendar shows a trip to Vernon, the lions are entering year three under head coach Kevin Sherrill. Last season he led them to their best record since 2014, so what’s the next step.

Hopefully a playoff win, in today’s team preview, MJ Baird tells us why there’s a good chance a postseason victory could come this fall.

Last year’s 6-5 record was a massive step in the right direction for Vernon’s football program. The program had more wins a year ago than the previous three seasons combined. The Lions hadn’t been above 500 since 2014, the same year they last won a playoff game.

Kevin Sherrill was proud of those guys, “Those seniors meant so much to me and so much to the coaching staff and we just want to build on it. Consecutive winning seasons now become the goal,” Sherrill said.

“With another year in the system growth should come organically. Buying into the team identity and seeing the results pay off ,” Sherrill said.

Sherrill just expects to see work ethic, and that his guys never quit. “That’s our motto this year we arent the biggest we are pretty fast. But it just never quit. Four quarters, all the time,” Sherrill told Baird.

The Lions have a new offensive coordinator Paul Crosthwait who came to Vernon from San Angelo Central. Despite the change, they aren’t reinventing the wheel so fans should still expect a slot-t offense.

But perhaps the Lions might air it out more regardless if they run or throw, making it apparent that the team has weapons all over the field. Adarius Williams garnered attention in the 2023 Dave Campbells magazine earning a full-page photo op. Julius Dawkins, Case Fleming, Kameron Plyler and Ty Scott: all won medals at the state track meet last spring. All of them are guys who will be relied upon week in and week out.

“We want them to buy into this program so that they are part owners of this program because ownership breeds accountability and responsibility and we are just excited about that and I think we are headed in the right direction with that,” Sherrill said. Graduation hit the Lions hard when it comes to the trenches. Leaving the team to find younger guys to step up and fill the holes on both sides of the ball which will be crucial.

Overall the defense showed significant improvement last year despite in 2021 allowing 41 points per game.. A number that they nearly cut in half in 2022, if trends keep going in the right direction, there’s no reason this team can’t be winning football games in November.