ARLINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Four members of the Texas Rangers are on the verge of becoming All-Stars, with another in the hunt as voting for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to close in under 48 hours.

According to officials with the Texas Rangers, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Josh Jung, and Jonah Heim, all lead their respective positions as they bid to represent the American League in the 2023 All-Star Game.

Officials also said outfielder Adolis Garcia is currently fifth among the six finalists to play outfield for the American League All-Star Team.

Phase 2 voting will continue until 11:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, June 29. Fans are allowed to vote for the finalists one time per day until the deadline.

The winner at each position (including three outfielders per League) will be named a starter. Winners will be revealed on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Rangers continue to offer a ticket discount to fans that submit at least one online ballot.

Individuals who submit an online ballot will receive an e-mail that includes a coupon code with a ticket offer for 25% off Outfield Pavilion, Upper Box or Upper Reserved Section seats for the current series against the Detroit Tigers or the July 17-19 series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The offer is limited to eight (8) tickets.

Read more about each player and who they’re up against below:

Marcus Semien (Second Base)

AP Photo / Emil T. Lippe

Semien has received 66% of the votes in his battle with Toronto’s Whit Merrifield for the A.L. second base spot. Semien drilled his 11th home run of the season last night.

He ranks among A.L. leaders in runs (1st, 63), hits (2nd, 93), doubles (3rd, 23), extra-base hits (T3rd, 36) total bases (4th, 153), and RBI (T5th, 55).

The 2021 All-Star had a career-best and longest in MLB 25-game hitting streak from May 10-June 6. Per statcast, Semien’s six Outs Above Average are the most among qualified A.L. second basemen.

Corey Seager (Short Stop)

AP Photo / Nick Wass

Seager is in a head-to-head battle with Toronto’s Bo Bichette for the starting shortstop nod in the American League and has garnered 60% of the votes during Phase 2.

A 2022 A.L. All-Star with Texas, Seager is hitting .344 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs, 46 RBI, and a 1.017 OPS in 47 games.

Since returning from the Injured List on May 17, Seager is among A.L. leaders in hits (1st, 51), doubles (1st, 16), RBI (1st, 42), total bases (2nd, 94), OPS (2nd, 1.019), slugging (2nd, .627), batting average (3rd, .340), and home runs (3rd, 9). Seager was the American League Player of the Week from May 29 – June 4.

Josh Jung (Third Base)

AP Photo / Reed Hoffmann

Jung is taking on Toronto’s Matt Chapman for the starting third base spot in the A.L. and has received 59% of votes in Phase 2.

He is looking to become the first Rangers rookie to be named an All-Star Game starter.

The 25-year-old ranks among A.L. leaders in runs (T4th, 52), total bases (7th, 142), home runs (T9th, 15), and slugging (14th, .480).

His 15 home runs lead all A.L. rookies. Jung has played a stellar hot corner as his .980 fielding percentage (4E/200 TC) ranks second-highest among qualified A.L. third basemen. He was also named A.L. Rookie of the Month in April and May.

Jonah Heim (Catcher)

AP Photo / Julio Cortez

Heim has gathered 54% of the votes in his Phase 2 matchup with Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman at the catcher position.

The Rangers’ backstop is among AL catching leaders in batting average (1st, .282), runs (1st, 39), RBI (1st, 55), doubles (1st, 17), slugging (1st, .478), OPS (1st, .809), extra-base hits (2nd, 28), total bases (2nd, 122), home runs (T2nd, 11), and hits (3rd, 72).

Adolis Garcia (Outfielder)

AP Photo / LM Otero

Six A.L. outfielders are competing for three starting positions and García has the fifth-most votes at 12%, trailing Mike Trout of Los Angeles, Randy Arozarena of Tampa Bay, Aaron Judge of New York, and Yordan Alvarez of Houston.

García, a 2021 All-Star with the Rangers, hit his 18th home run of the season last night. He has hits in eight of his last nine games and is among A.L. leaders in RBI (2nd, 61), runs (2nd, 56), home runs (T4th, 18), total bases (6th, 145), extra-base hits (T9th, 33), and slugging (10th, .492).

García was the American League Player of the Week from April 17-23 and became the third player in the Modern Era with 16-or-more total bases, 3-or-more home runs, 8-or-more RBI and 5-or-more runs in a game on April 22 vs. Oakland. García also leads all Major League Baseball outfielders with 10 outfield assists.

