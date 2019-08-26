Friday Night Football Preview: 2019 Graham Steers

Fourteen more wins and Kenny Davidson hits the 100-win milestone in Graham. And the 2019 Steers are capable of just that – and they are ready to roll!

At one point in 2018 the Steers won eight straight games while averaging 58 points a contest. And the Steers return arguably the best offensive player in the district in Daniel Gilbertson. As a sophomore he caught 64 passes for over 1,000 yards. This season he’ll carry more of the load when the Steers run the ball.

“Me and Daniel have been best friends since first or second grade,” says Graham quarterback Hunter Lanham. “We’ve been playing football together since first grade. We were on a flag football team together. And now we’re showing what we have in front of everyone on Friday nights.”

With Gilbertson taking responsibility for the rushing game that will open opportunities for several Steers receivers to emerge this season.

The Steers defense returns nine starters from a squad which allowed less than 15 points per game in district play.

“On the defensive side of the ball we have more returning starters,” says head coach Kenny Davidson. “We’ve got Corey Ballew and Landon Hebert, Salvador Mendez and we’ve got J.J. Lee and Raoider Horn and Zach Martin. We’ve got Trey Overcash. So we’ve got quite a few kids who’ve got a lot of experience. So we’re looking forward to them carrying on and continue to improve and lead us in a great way this year on the defensive side. ”