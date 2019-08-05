Friday Night Football Preview: 2019 TAPPS 1-1A- August 5, 2019

Wichita Christian and Notre Dame both made it to the playoffs in 2018 but left the season feeling like they could go further.

Notre Dame finished off the season ranked third in the region for passing… averaging over 127 yards per game and sixth in total offense averaging 261.6 yards per game.

“We have a lot of team speed both on offense and defense. Last year in the spring we won the State Championship 400 meter relay and got second in the 800 relays. So, I think we have the opportunity to have one of the best teams we’ve ever had. I think were going to be well balanced. Our offense is going to be able to throw the ball and run the ball and I think our defense is going to be super fast and our kicking game should be good, so I think overall this is going to be one of the best teams we’ve ever had,” said Don Carlson.

The Knights have 10 lettermen returning to the field, including All-State kicker Thomas Koch, Andrew Koch who threw for over a thousand yards last season as the Knights Quarterback, the District Newcomer of the Year, Wyatt Cuba, and All-State tight end Chandler Winn.

After a 2017 season devastated by injury, these players were key factors in helping lead the team to the area round of playoffs and restore the competitiveness within each other.

“It was just a nightmare the season before with all the injuries we had and it was big. The kids were so excited about it. It restored the confidence. We went into last year just not having any confidence to start the year as the season went along, and we started winning some games. We started gaining a little bit of confidence and then it allowed us to finish the season strong,” said Don Carlson.

The Wichita Christian Stars will be under the instruction of a new leadership this season. Seth Nolan returns to home for his first season as head football coach.

“It’s funny you know I brought my basketball team here 7 hours away from last year to play and I never thought I would be back, so when the opportunity came I just jumped out so its fun to be back home,” said Seth Nolan.

What does Coach Nolan plan to bring to the Star’s football program in the upcoming season?

“I know it’s going to be a lot different than last year just by watching film. Not that last year was better or worse but I have my own style. They were primarily in a spread last year. We will be tight. Just different philosophies from last year, but I am excited to get to know the guys and get started,” said Seth Nolan.