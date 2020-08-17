Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Back To School: Your Questions Answered
Video
WFISD school board to decide on bond election for November
Video
What We Know: candidates on ballot for November election in WF
Video
Dexter Learning gears up for new school year in new campus
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Nats 2B Luis Garcia 1st player born in 2000s to hit homer
Top Stories
NBA: 2021 All-Star weekend in Indy unlikely on current dates
Friday Night Football Preview: 2020 Holliday Eagles – August 17, 2020
Video
COVID-19, not championships, hot topic at SEC practices
VanVleet leads red-hot Raptors to 134-110 triumph over Nets
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Senior Sendoff
Top Stories
Friday Night Football Preview: 2020 Holliday Eagles – August 17, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Football Preview: 2020 Henrietta Bearcats – August 16, 2020
Video
Top Stories
North Texas football officials train with local high school football teams – August 15, 2020
Video
Friday Night Football Preview: 2020 Archer City Wildcats – August 15, 2020
Video
High School Volleyball: Paradise at Bowie – August 13, 2020
Video
High School Volleyball: Hirschi at Windthorst – August 14, 2020
Video
Contests
Cutest Pet Contest
Beat The Heat Giveaway
Moo or False Trivia Contest
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Senior Sendoff
Class of 2020 Honors
Cool Down Texoma
The Pulse powered by the Chamber
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Brianna 8-11-20
Video
Top Stories
Amarion – 08-04-2020
Video
Majorr – 07-28-20
Video
Brendan – 07-21-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 08-13-2020
Video
Top Stories
Adult Grief Services goes digital during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Real Estate Minute 08-06-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute 07-30-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute 07-23-2020
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday Night Football Preview: 2020 Holliday Eagles – August 17, 2020
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Aug 17, 2020 / 06:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 17, 2020 / 06:55 PM CDT
MJ Baird previews the 2020 Holliday Eagles football season.
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
YouTuber designs gun that shoots masks onto faces of those who refuse to wear them
Video
Interactive Radar
32 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 1,149
Video
New strain of coronavirus found in Malaysia could possibly more infectious than COVID-19
Burkburnett to see property tax increase during pandemic
Video
Latest News
Back To School: Your Questions Answered
Video
Burkburnett to see property tax increase during pandemic
Video
WFISD school board to decide on bond election for November
Video
More Local News