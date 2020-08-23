Friday Night Football Preview: 2020 Iowa Park Hawks – August 22, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu hit three home runs a day after going deep twice, and the Chicago White Sox again powered past the Cubs in a 7-4 victory Saturday night for their seventh straight win.

Abreu connected in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings at Wrigley Field for the first three-homer game of the All-Star slugger's career. He went 4 for 4 with a walk and four RBIs. He has 10 homers and 27 RBIs this season.