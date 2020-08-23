Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
WF Black Lives Matter advocates march for police accountability
Video
Wichita Falls Fire Department tests recruits for firefighter academy
Video
Police: Florida woman left own child home alone, tried to kidnap neighbor’s child
Video
Woman with only one ear gets millions of views on Tik Tok for fun mask videos
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Abreu hits 3 HRs, 5 in 2 days; Chisox top Cubs, 7th W in row
Top Stories
Palace preview: Rams marvel at 1st trip to new SoFi Stadium
San Diego’s Grisham has first career 3-homer game
Friday Night Football Preview: 2020 Iowa Park Hawks – August 22, 2020
Video
James, Davis power Lakers past Trail Blazers for 2-1 lead
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Senior Sendoff
Top Stories
Friday Night Football Preview: 2020 Iowa Park Hawks – August 22, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Cache at Northside – August 22, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Holliday at Graham – August 21, 2020
Video
Friday Night Football Preview: 2020 Vernon Lions – August 21, 2020
Video
Friday Night Football Preview: 2020 Bowie Jackrabbits – August 20, 2020
Video
Friday Night Football Preview: 2020 Jacksboro Tigers- August 19, 2020
Video
Contests
Crunch Fitness Sweepstakes
Cutest Pet Contest
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Senior Sendoff
Class of 2020 Honors
Cool Down Texoma
The Pulse powered by the Chamber
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Serinaty – 08-18-20
Video
Top Stories
Brianna 8-11-20
Video
Amarion – 08-04-2020
Video
Majorr – 07-28-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 08-20-2020
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 08-13-2020
Video
Adult Grief Services goes digital during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Real Estate Minute 08-06-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute 07-30-2020
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday Night Football Preview: 2020 Iowa Park Hawks – August 22, 2020
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Aug 22, 2020 / 10:36 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 22, 2020 / 10:36 PM CDT
Tobin McDuff previews the 2020 Iowa Park Hawks football team.
Don't Miss
Crunch Fitness Sweepstakes
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Auto Racing Challenge
WF Black Lives Matter advocates march for police accountability
Video
Jody Wade arrested in DC during Presidential Motorcade security sweep
Video
Current Conditions
Weather
Latest News
Lyla’s Lemonade stand quenches thirst, helps fight hunger
Video
WF Black Lives Matter advocates march for police accountability
Video
Wichita Falls Fire Department tests recruits for firefighter academy
Video
More Local News