Friday Night Football Preview: 2020 Windthorst Trojans – August 9, 2020

Tobin McDuff made the not-so-bold prediction both Windthorst and Petrolia would make the playoffs in 2020.

“It’s whatever it take to win you know,” said quarterback Cy Belcher. “I’m mean I’m just thankful for this season. I think a lot of our guys are. We get to come to two-a-days! That whole mentality changes. Everybody is just happy to be here.”

Look for the Trojans to run the ball more in 2020.

“The line, a lot of ’em are about to be four year starters and that definitely helps a lot,” said running back Ethan Belcher. “I think the run game is going to be a much bigger part of our offense than it was last year.”

“I think having those guys up front will certainly help in the run game and set up the play action and stuff like that,” said Cy Belcher.

“Our offensive line is a year older,” said head coach Christ Tackett. “We get a majority of them back and even the reserves on the line got a lot of playing time (last season).”

Tackett enters his 24th season in Windthorst, his ninth as head coach. He and his staff lead the Trojans into a new district this fall. New district opponents include Chico, Era and Muenster. An improved Petrolia team joins Windthorst in the new District 7-2A, Division II.

“The Muenster Hornets are a powerhouse program,” said Ethan Belcher. “You can’t fool around with them. That’s for sure.”

“Muenster’s got great tradition,” said Cy Belcher. “Petrolia was showing great signs last year and they got a few transfers. I think it’s gonna be pretty open and it’s gonna be exciting.”