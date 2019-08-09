Friday Night Football Preview: District 9-1A D1 – August 8, 2019

We continue our six-man previews tonight with a look at District 9-1A division one. Newcastle, Saint Jo, Bryson make up the district along with Perrin Whitt and Savoy. Abby Loring breaks down the “need to knows” with our Texoma teams before we head into the upcoming season. Newcastle ranked first in the area in rushing a year ago, averaging 237 yards per game. JD Brice was a major contributor rushing for 2,210 yards and 35 touchdowns. And he’s back! And he’s the Preseason District Offensive MVP.

“We have a big senior class about six or seven of those kids are tremendous. JD Brice had an extraordinary year last year playing spread back for us and JT Spurlin. He filled in at the fullback role, and we also have Lane Brice who was a receiver for us who put up big numbers. He was hurt throughout the year, but came back the last half of the season and helped us out,” says Newcastle head coach Julian Menchaca. Coach Menchaca returns for his second season as head coach and has big expectations for his team this fall.

With the help of six returning starters, his Bobcats are the favorites to repeat as district champs.

“Just knowing that we have a target on our back. Last year, we didn’t really have a target. They didn’t know what to expect out of themselves, and now they know what it takes,” says Coach Menchaca. “The hard work, and just knowing that we’re going to have to get after it every single week and every single day knowing that they are coming after us that they put themselves on the map a little bit and we got to get out there and go.”

The Bryson Cowboys finished fifth in the area in total offense averaging 301 yards per game. The Cowboys are returning 4 starters from last years squad including wide receiver Drake Huffman and safety Marcos Espinoza. Saint Jo welcomes Mark Stevens as their new head coach in 2019. The Panthers graduated many key players which will allow younger talent to step into bigger roles.

“They had a really good spread back that graduated last year so we will probably be a little different offensively. We do have some pretty big kids up front, so we will probably be more of a power run football team with the lineman we have returning. We are really excited about ours, I would say, like a stable of running backs we have. We have probably four really good runners that are probably all really similar in size,” says Saint Jo Head Coach Mark Stevens.

“So just excited and like I said I’ve watched film on what they did last year. I know they did lose a really good senior class and lost a lot of the players that were off that team but I do know we have a really good nucleus coming back.”

And don’t forget about the strong nucleus of fans ready to cheer on the boys under the Friday night lights.