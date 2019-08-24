Friday Night Football Preview: Iowa Park Hawks – August 24, 2019

The quarterback carousel in Iowa Park is stuck on Trent Green and that’s just fine with Hawks head coach Aubrey Sims. After years of one-year standouts, Green enters his third year taking snaps.

The Hawks are hoping to win the programs first district title since 2015 and advance beyond the state semifinals where the Hawks season ended a year ago.

“That’s kind of hard to beat ya know,” said Green. “I’d say, ya know, even taking them to the next step this season. Going all the way.”

Back to catch passes from Green are Kaden Ashlock, Slayton Ochoa and Cirby Coheley. Coheley could also be called upon to fill the void left by Brendin Fallon. Fallon accounted for nearly 1,600 yards rushing and 17 scores in 2018.

Sophomore Jaydon Southard is also expected to burst onto the scene as a sophomore.

“Man he’s great,” says Green. “He’s one of the most athletically talented kids I’ve ever seen. He comes out here and makes a highlight-type play every day at practice. It’s going to be fun watching him run this year.”

The trio of Ashlock, Ochoa and Coheley is expected to lead the defense as well. The secondary is in good shape.

The Hawks are okay with the expectations being placed on them because they themselves expect their season to end at AT&T Stadium.