TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s playoff time in Texas! Take a look at scores and highlights from Texoma teams in the bi-district round.

The Game of the Week went to the Petrolia Pirates vs the Santo Wildcats. Play of the Night went to Jack Pitts, Kaden Jones and Norman Mendieta from Rider High School.

Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.

F: City View 21 – Eastland 42 F: Holliday 63 – Jacksboro 12 F: Creekview 13 – Rider 59 F: Archer City 59 – Crosbyton 0 F: Gold-Burg 59 – Lueders-Avoca 14 F: Hirschi 42 – Pampa 10 F: Petrolia 0 – Santo 31

The final scores of Texoma games that we weren’t able to cover are below.