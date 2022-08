TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week 1 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to the Windthorst Trojans vs the Henrietta Bearcats. Play of the Night went to Brady Lyde from Henrietta.

Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.

Final: Rider 58 – WFHS 10

Final: Archer City 35 – Quanah 12

Final: Alvord 0 – Olney 31

Final: Era 22 – Nocona 41 Final: Wichita Christian 8 – Saint Jo 54 Final: Bowie 22 – Graham 41

Final: Mercy Culture 14 – Munday 18 Final: Windthorst 7 – Henrietta 36 Final: City View 0 – Vernon 56 Final: Moran 6 – Benjamin 78

Final: Bridgeport 34 – Burkburnett 62 Final: Anson 22 – Seymour 47

Final: Iowa Park 7 – Holliday 28

Final: Ranger 42 – Newcastle 72

The final scores of other Texoma games that we weren’t able to cover are below: