TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week 11 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to the Crowell vs Benjamin. Play of the Night went to Rylan Stringfellow from Burkburnett.

Final: Rider 57

Lubbock 0 Final: Hirschi 28

Greenwood 7 Final: Burkburnett 33

Mineral Wells 8

Final: Benjamin 46

Crowell 0 Final: Saint Jo 56

Savoy 0 Final: Gold-Burg 55

Strawn 40

Final: Newcastle 50 Forestburg 0 Final: Jim Ned 31

Iowa Park 13 Final: Vernon 34

Bowie 2

Final: Henrietta 34

Valley View 7 Final: City View 48

S&S Consolidated 0 Final: Archer City 41

Munday 27

Final: Seymour 42

Petrolia 0 Final: Windthorst 49

Electra 14 Final: Nocona 31

Alvord 28

