TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week 2 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to the Olney Cubs vs the Petrolia Pirates. Play of the Night went to Joe Castles and McKinnen Beaver from Archer City.

Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.

Final: Highland 26 – Throckmorton 36 Final: Wildorado 0 – Benjamin 74 Final: Brock 30 – Hirschi 37



Final: Anson 17 – Archer City 34 Final: Benbrook 21 – Iowa Park 63 Final: Woodson 0 – Newcastle 49 Final: Lingleville 56 – Northside 6 Final: Olney 43 – Petrolia 6



Final: Quanah 6 – Nocona 28



Final: City View 0 – Frederick 13 Final: Forestburg 13 – Wichita Christian 35 Final: Hereford 28 – WFHS 52



Final: TLCA-Abilene 30 – Munday 58 Final: Gainesville 24 – Vernon 36 Final: Boyd 27 – Jacksboro 28

The final scores of other Texoma games that we weren’t able to cover are below: