TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week 3 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to the Iowa Park Hawks vs the Burkburnett Bulldogs. Play of the Night went to Hunter McCall and Rylan Stringfellow from Burkburnett.

Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.

Final: Lubbock Coronado 24 – Rider 28 Final: Peaster 30 – Jacksboro 48 Final: Albany 27 – Seymour 13

Final: Morton 38 – Munday 14



Final: May 81 – Knox City 58



Final: Idalou 7 – Holliday 37



Final: Iowa Park 22 – Burkburnett 29 Final: Nocona 58 – Electra 7



Final: Petrolia 21 – Quanah 36



Final: Saint Jo 52 – Crowell 30



Final: Bowie 26 – Henrietta 29



Final: WFHS 33 – Plainview 26



Final: Muenster 31 – Windthorst 13 Final: Throckmorton 76 – Bryson 27 Final: Chillicothe 8 – Gold-Burg 55

The final scores of other Texoma games that we weren’t able to cover are below: