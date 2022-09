TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week five of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to the Burkburnett Bulldogs vs the Vernon Lions. Play of the Night went to the Burkburnett Bulldogs.

Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.

Final: Forestburg 58

Cornerstone Christian 12 Final: Bryson 48

Woodson 0 Final: Graham 59

Mineral Wells 14 Final: Seymour 71

Munday 0 Final: Newcastle 67

Northside 22 Final: Wichita Falls 34

Iowa Park 7 Final: Knox City 48

Crowell 30 Final: Stephenville 43

Rider 42 Final: Jacksboro 41

Henrietta 0 Final: Petrolia 34

Electra 7 Final: Saint Jo 70

Gold-Burg 14 Final: Nocona 37

Valley View 27 Final: Guthrie 45

Chillicothe 0 Final: Burkburnett 35

Vernon 30 Final: Childress 49

Bowie 22 Final: Prestonwood Christian 62 Wichita Christian 16 Final: City View 49

TLCA-Abilene 0

The final scores of other Texoma games that we weren’t able to cover are below: