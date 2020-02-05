GBB: Bowie vs City View

Skip to content
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone
50 Plus Zone
Archer City ISD
Archer City ISD
Archer County Courthouse
Bellevue ISD
Benjamin ISD
Benjamin ISD
Bowie ISD
Bowie ISD
Bryson ISD
Bryson ISD
Burkburnett ISD
Child Care Partners
Children Come First Day Care
Childrens Corner Daycare
Childrens Learning Center
Chillicothe ISD
Christ Academy
City View ISD
City View ISD
Clay County Senior Center
Crowell ISD
Dexter Learning
District Court, 30th
Edgemere Church of Christ
Electra ISD
Electra ISD
Falls-Ride
Falls-Ride
First Baptist Church - Henrietta
First Baptist Church--Iowa Park
First Pentacostal Church of God--WF
First Presbyterian Church--W.F.
First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park
Floral Heights United Methodist Church
Forestburg ISD
Forestburg ISD
Gold-Burg ISD
Graham ISD
Graham ISD
Greyhound and Jefferson Busses
Hamilton Street Church of Christ--Olney
Harrold ISD
Henrietta ISD
Henrietta ISD
Holy Family Catholic Church
Iowa Park Church of Christ
Iowa Park CISD
Jacksboro ISD
Jacksboro ISD
Kiddie Kottage/Graham
Knox City-O'Brien CISD
Lamar Baptist Church
Lawton Public Schools
Learning Depot Day Care
Learning Tree Preschool
Lion Cub Academy
Lion Cub Academy
Midway ISD
Midway ISD
Montague County Courthouse and Annex
Montague ISD
Munday ISD
Newcastle ISD
Nocona ISD
Nocona ISD
North Central Texas College
North Central Texas College
North Texas Rehab Center
Northside ISD
Northside ISD
Olney ISD
Olney ISD
Pain Rehab Group Clinic
Perrin-Whitt ISD
Petrolia CISD
Petrolia CISD
Prairie Valley ISD
Quanah ISD
Quanah ISD
Reneau Rehab Burkburnett
Reneau Rehab Wichita Falls
River Assembly of God-Burk
Rose St. Clinic
Rose St. School
Rose St. School
Saint Jo ISD
Saint Jo ISD
School for Little People
Seymour ISD
Seymour ISD
Sheppard Air Force Base
Southside Youth Senter
Stepping Stone Child Care
Terral Public Schools
Terral Public Schools
The Arc of Wichita County
The Bridge Christian school
The Bridge Christian school
The Learning Center Preschool
Throckmorton ISD
TMC Imaging
TMC Imaging
United Regional Care Plus
United Regional Care Plus
United Regional Physicians Group
Vernon ISD
Vernon ISD
Wayland Baptist University
Wee School
WF- Falls Ride
Wichita Christian
Wichita Co. Offices
Wichita Co. Offices
Wichita County Humane Society
Wichita County Sheriff's Office
Wichita County Tax Office
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
Wichita Falls ISD
Wichita Falls YMCA
Wichita Falls Youth Ballet
Windthorst ISD
Woodson ISD
Woodson ISD
Workforce Solutions North Texas - Bowie
Workforce Solutions North Texas - Graham
Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie
YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs
Young Ages Preschool
Young County courthouse
Young County courthouse
GBB: Bowie vs City View
Sports
by:
Latoya Fondren
Posted:
Feb 4, 2020 / 11:11 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 4, 2020 / 11:12 PM CST
Final Score:
CITY VIEW 12
BOWIE 77
