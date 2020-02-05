GBB: Chillicothe vs Knox City

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double in just three quarters, Gary Harris helped keep hot-shooting Damian Lillard in check and the Denver Nuggets routed the Portland Trail Blazers 127-99 on Tuesday night.

Jokic had 29 points and 13 rebounds as the Nuggets improved to 8-0 against Northwest Division rivals this season. Even more, they accomplished something that hasn't occurred very often of late — they contained Lillard. The Blazers point guard had a string of eight straight 30-point games snapped in being held to 21. Lillard was 8 of 23 from the floor, predominantly with Harris shadowing him.