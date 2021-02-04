Girls high school basketball: Iowa Park vs Hirschi and other local scores – February 2, 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Iowa Park hosted Hirschi for a girls basketball district matchup.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News