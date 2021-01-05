Girl’s high school basketball: Seymour vs Quanah – January 5, 2021

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Spencer Knight made 34 saves in another shutout and the United States upset Canada 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the world junior hockey championship.

Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and Alex Turcotte also scored as the U.S. won its first gold medal at the tournament since 2017. Team USA players poured over the bench when the buzzer sounded, tossing sticks and gloves aloft in a mostly empty Rogers Place. The event was played with no fans in the stands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.