Greater Wichita Falls area Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host all-star games on June 11th

The greater Wichita Falls area Fellowship of Christian athletes is hosting all-star games for Texoma baseball, softball and soccer. Similar to how the Oil Bowl all-star games used to be, these FCA games will feature Texas all-stars battling against Oklahoma all-stars.

Michael Cummings, the area FCA director, says the games are being held on Friday June 11th in Burkburnett and Iowa Park.

The boy’s and girls soccer games are in Burkburnett at 9am and 11:30am.

Baseball and softball will follow in the evening in Iowa Park. Small school softball is scheduled to start at 5pm, with the large school game to follow. Similarly, small school baseball starts at 5:30pm with the large school game to follow.

Tickets are $5 for adults, free for children under 6 and senior citizens. All proceeds will directly benefit the greater Wichita Falls FCA and the Oklahoma FCA organizations.