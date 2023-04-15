Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has tied the record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season after moving his tally to 32 with an early double against Leicester on Saturday.

Haaland is now level with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, with City still having eight more games to play. Salah scored 32 goals in the 2017-18 season.

The Norway striker scored in the 13th and 25th minutes against Leicester at Etihad Stadium.

He has 47 goals in all competitions in his first season in English soccer.

City was leading Leicester 3-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports