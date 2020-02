The Henrietta ISD held a special school board meeting on Monday night that included an open forum regarding the head football coach and athletic director position.

Last week Henrietta Superintendent Scot Clayton informed Byron West that the school would not be renewing his contract for the 2020-21 season.

West spent 15 years at the helm in Henrietta, with a career record of 99-74. The Bearcats made the playoffs 14 out of the last 15 years under his leadership.