High school baseball: Holliday vs Henrietta – April 17, 2021

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mookie Betts made an outstanding diving catch and Clayton Kershaw starred on the mound and at the plate, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers top the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Saturday night in another compelling thriller between the NL West rivals.

Kershaw (3-1) struck out eight while working six innings of three-hit ball. He also drew a bases-loaded walk against Yu Darvish (1-1) in the fifth, leading Los Angeles to its eighth straight win.