Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Shots, tear gas as police in Myanmar intensify use of force
Arts Alive Home and Garden Festival kicks off at MPEC
WF artist Virgil B. Taylor Jr. laid to rest
Second woman accuses Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
10pm Sportscast – February 27, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Junior hockey: Wichita Falls Warriors vs Odessa Jackalopes – February 27, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Wichita Christian vs The Winston School – February 27, 2021
Video
College football: Midwestern State vs Southeastern Oklahoma State – February 27, 2021
Video
Men’s college basketball: UTPB vs Midwestern State – February 27, 2021
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
10pm Sportscast – February 27, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: Wichita Christian vs The Winston School – February 27, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school baseball: Rider vs Tascosa – February 27, 2021
Video
High school baseball: Burkburnett vs Tascosa – February 27, 2021
Video
High school softball: City View vs Alvord – February 27, 2021
Video
High school softball: City View vs Vernon – February 27, 2021
Video
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Sweetheart Selfie
Hells Kitchen Vegas Sweepstakes
Remarkable Women
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Helping the Helpers
Remarkable Women
Keeping Texoma Warm
I Love Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Juan – 02-09-21
Video
Top Stories
Dakota- 02-02-21
Video
Lifestyle
Virtual Bridal Market
Big Game Buffet
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 02-25-2021
Video
Top Stories
Two Minute Test Drive – 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux
Video
Find that trusted local financial
Video
Real Estate Minute 02-18-2021
Video
Real Estate Minute – 02-11-2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High school baseball: Rider vs Tascosa – February 27, 2021
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Feb 28, 2021 / 12:22 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 28, 2021 / 12:22 AM CST
Rider and Amarillo Tascosa met in a high school baseball matchup.
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Weather
Auto Racing Challenge
Child tax credit vs. child care tax credit: Here’s how each could give more money to parents this year
Events Calendar
Girls high school basketball: Peaster vs Nocona – February 25, 2021
Video
Latest News
Arts Alive Home and Garden Festival kicks off at MPEC
WF artist Virgil B. Taylor Jr. laid to rest
Arts Alive! Home and Garden festival comes to Wichita Falls
More Local News