High school baseball: Vernon vs Holliday – March 1, 2021
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Mar 1, 2021 / 11:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 1, 2021 / 11:00 PM CST
Vernon hosted Holliday for a boys baseball matchup.
