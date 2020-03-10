1  of  2
High School Basketball All-District Honors – March 9, 2020

District 6-4A All-District Honors:

MVP: Ernest Young (Hirschi) Offensive MVP: Dorien Smith (Burkburnett) Defensive MVP: Tre’von Dean (Burkburnett) Newcomer of the Year: TJ Newton (Burkburnett)

All District 1st Team:
Cirby Coheley (Iowa Park)
Kaden Ashlock (Iowa Park)
Evan Ranger (Graham)
Bryce Bozman (Graham)
Jaevion Moreland (Burkburnett)
Kiove Nelson (Hirschi)
Chris Whitten (Hirschi)
Jaeden Whitten (Hirschi)

All District 2nd Team:
Kade Thomas (Iowa Park)
Daniel Gilbertson (Graham)
Jaden Arnold (Burkburnett)
Nasir Watson (Hirschi)
Jahiem Quarles (Hirschi)
Gabriel Colbert (Hirschi)
Wade Whatley (Vernon)
Ismael Ortega (Vernon)

Honorable Mentions:

Jacob Bale (Burkburnett)
Hunter Lanham (Graham)
Jamarion Carroll (Hirschi)
Brayden Penn (Iowa Park)
Landry Smith (Vernon)
Jacob Boatman (Vernon)

District 4-5A Honors:

MVP: Nick Darcus (Rider)
Defensive MVP: Dashawn Jefferson (Rider)
Newcomer of the Year: Jed Castles (Rider)

All-District 1st Team:
Kellar Owens (Rider)
Carson Sager (Rider)
Trey Fenoglio (WFHS)

All-District 2nd Team:
Dylan Fettkether (Rider)
Jacob Rodriguez (Rider)
Zy Gravitt (WFHS)
Gaige Wright (WFHS)

Honorable Mentions:

Parker Newsome (Rider)
Quintrell Coleman (WFHS)
AJ Howell (WFHS)

