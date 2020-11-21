High School Basketball: Rider vs Burkburnett – November 20, 2020

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Sei Young Kim answered Ally McDonald's ace with a late birdie run to open a five-stroke lead Saturday in the Pelican Women’s Championship, the South Korean's first event since winning the KPMG Women’s PGA a month and half ago.

The second-ranked Kim shot a 6-under 64, birdieing Nos. 14-17, to get to 14-under 196 at Pelican Golf Club.