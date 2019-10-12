Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

High School Football: Aubrey vs Vernon – October 11, 2019

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Aubrey vs Vernon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News