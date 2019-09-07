High School Football: Forestburg vs Wichita Christian – September 6, 2019

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Forestburg 71

vs

Wichita Christian 104

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News