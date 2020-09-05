High School Football: Hirschi vs Anna -September 3, 2020

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — John Klingberg scored on the Stars' first shot, Anton Khudobin stopped all 25 the Golden Knights put on net and Dallas beat Vegas 1-0 on Sunday night in a hard-hitting, defensive Game 1 of the Western Conference final.

Khudobin had his first NHL playoff shutout in the Stars' first 1-0 playoff win in regulation since 2000.