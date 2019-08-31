High School Football: Iowa Park vs Holliday – August 30, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — CC Sabathia has been placed on the injured list for the fourth time this year by the New York Yankees.

The 39-year-old lefty, who plans to retire after the season, was removed from his start Friday night against Oakland due to a recurrence of pain in a balky right knee that's bothered him for years. He was put on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right knee inflammation, and the Yankees recalled right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.