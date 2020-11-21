High School Football: Panhandle vs San Saba – November 20, 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Panhandle 49

vs

San Saba 35

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News