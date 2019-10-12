High School Football: Ranger vs Petrolia – October 11, 2019

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Former Ukraine envoy testifies Trump pushed to oust her
After static summer, Democratic race enters a chaotic fall
Sánchez shines as Nationals beat Cards 2-0 in NLCS opener
Niagara Falls man charged with cutting ears off seven puppies
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
High School Football: Knox City vs Crowell – October 11, 2019
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Graham vs Iowa Park – October 11, 2019
High School Football: Tyler Street vs Notre Dame – October 11, 2019
High School Football: Whitesboro vs Bowie – October 11, 2019
High School Football: Callisburg vs Nocona – October 11, 2019
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High School Football: Knox City vs Crowell – October 11, 2019
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Graham vs Iowa Park – October 11, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Tyler Street vs Notre Dame – October 11, 2019
High School Football: Whitesboro vs Bowie – October 11, 2019
High School Football: Callisburg vs Nocona – October 11, 2019
High School Football: Decatur vs Hirschi – October 11, 2019
Contests
Turkey Day Giveaway
First Freeze
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Breast Cancer Awareness
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Laser cataract surgery in Wichita Falls
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified
High School Football: Ranger vs Petrolia – October 11, 2019
Sports
by:
Tobin McDuff
Posted:
Oct 12, 2019 / 12:28 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 12, 2019 / 12:28 AM CDT
Ranger vs Petrolia
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
First Freeze Contest
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Report It
Weather
WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest
New Frank and Joe’s location open
Judges block green card denials for immigrants on public aid
Latest News
Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years
As burial space runs out, Arlington National Cemetery considers stricter requirements
What the Tech: App of the Day—Turo
More Local News