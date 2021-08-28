High School Football: Saint Jo vs Wichita Christian – August 27, 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saint Jo 0

vs

Wichita Christian 50

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News