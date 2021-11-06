Week 11 high school football scores in Texoma

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week 11 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to the Wichita Falls High Coyotes vs the Rider Raiders. Play of the Night went to Kaden Jones from Rider.

The original score for the WFHS-Rider game was listed as WFHS 12 – Rider 59. However, a tweet from the Rider Football team stated there was an error with the scoreboard. The score is WFHS 12 – Rider 58.

Correction: There was a scoreboard error last night and the final should have showed 58-12 #TXHSFB — Rider Raider Football (@raiderfball) November 6, 2021

Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.

Final: WFHS 12 – Rider 58 Final: Era 0 – Windthorst 60 Final: Forestburg 0 – Gold-Burg 46 Final: Nocona 20 – City View 38 Final: Archer City 55 – Seymour 6 Final: Quanah 20 – Olney 38 Final: Throckmorton 50 – Woodson 0 Final: Holliday 56 – Henrietta 13 Final: Benjamin 58 – Harrold 0 Final: Bryson 12 – Newcastle 60 Final: Iowa Park 56 – Vernon 7 Final: Millsap 40 – Jacksboro 33

The final scores of other Texoma games that we weren’t able to cover are below: