Week 11 high school football scores in Texoma

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week 11 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.
The Game of the Week went to the Wichita Falls High Coyotes vs the Rider Raiders. Play of the Night went to Kaden Jones from Rider.
The original score for the WFHS-Rider game was listed as WFHS 12 – Rider 59. However, a tweet from the Rider Football team stated there was an error with the scoreboard. The score is WFHS 12 – Rider 58.
Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.
The final scores of other Texoma games that we weren’t able to cover are below: