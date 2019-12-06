High School Girls Basketball: Chillicothe vs. Vernon–Dec. 5, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the Chicago Bears' 31-24 victory over Dak Prescott and the slumping Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

In a matchup between disappointing teams that made the playoffs last season, the Bears (7-6) came away with their fourth win in five games. The Cowboys (6-7) have lost seven of 10 since a 3-0 start.