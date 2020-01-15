High School Girl’s Basketball: Rider vs Wichita Falls – January 14, 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Rider girls basketball team hosted Old High on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News