High School Girl’s Basketball: Vernon vs Hirschi – January 14, 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Vernon girls basketball team hosted Hirschi on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News