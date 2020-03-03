High School Softball: Burkburnett vs Henrietta – March 2, 2020

WACO, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague hit a 3-pointer after stepping back behind the line and just beating the shot clock with 1:13 left in overtime and No. 4 Baylor held on for a 71-68 win over Texas Tech on Monday night.

Teague's shot put the Bears up 69-65, though Kyler Edwards then hit a 3 for Texas Tech. Short-handed Baylor (26-3, 15-2 Big 12) sealed the game with Jared Butler's steal and his two free throws with 11 seconds remaining.