High school softball: Northside vs Quanah – April 20, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson hit a grand slam, Mitch Moreland homered twice to back Sean Manaea's shutout and the Athletics slugged past the depleted Minnesota Twins 7-0 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader for Oakland's ninth straight victory.

Moreland connected for a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo drive in the fourth off Matt Shoemaker (1-1).