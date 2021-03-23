Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Alternatives to nursing homes get $12B boost in COVID bill
Primetime Special: ‘Evening with Damon West’ preview
Video
Boil water notice issued for some customers in Montague County
Video
Brazil court rules Car Wash judge was biased in Lula case
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Camera
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Masters Report
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Tobias Harris comes up big late as Sixers hold off Warriors
Padres star Tatis has shoulder problem, to be re-evaluated
10pm sportscast – March 23, 2021
Video
Men’s college soccer: Midwestern State vs Dallas Baptist – March 23, 2021
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High school baseball: Henrietta vs Holliday – March 23, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school softball: Nocona vs Jacksboro – March 23, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school softball: Rider vs Aledo – March 23, 2021
Video
Windthorst Trojans state championship ring ceremony – March 23, 2021
Video
Athlete of the week: Kynan Demoss – March 22, 2021
Video
Top 10 plays of the week – March 21, 2021
Video
Contests
March Mattress Giveaway
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Basketball Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Hells Kitchen Vegas Sweepstakes
Remarkable Women
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Remarkable Women
I Love Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Javier – 03-16-21
Video
Top Stories
Ella (Grace) – 03-09-21
Video
Amarion – 03-02-21
Video
Lifestyle
Virtual Bridal Market
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 03-17-2021
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 03-11-2021
Video
Two Minute Test Drive – 2021 HONDA HR-V
Video
Lemonade Day 2021
Video
Real Estate Minute – 03-04-2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High school softball: Rider vs Aledo – March 23, 2021
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Mar 23, 2021 / 10:46 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 23, 2021 / 10:46 PM CDT
Rider hosted Aledo in a softball district matchup.
NBA Stats
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Hirschi softball booster club, parents and players show continued support for Coach Liz Kimbell
Video
Man with 75 total arrests behind bars again after allegedly assaulting nurses
Weather
Auto Racing Challenge
What we know about the 10 victims killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
Video
Latest News
Primetime Special: ‘Evening with Damon West’ preview
Video
Boil water notice issued for some customers in Montague County
Video
Remarkable Women: Jessica Mitchell
Video
More Local News