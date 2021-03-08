Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Miles out at Kansas after LSU report revealed allegations
7-year-old girl who sold lemonade to pay for brain surgery recovering after procedure
WF restaurant aims to reopen after winter storm damage
Prince Harry says inheritance from Princess Diana made it possible to leave royal family
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Masters Report
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
College volleyball: Vernon College vs Hill College – March 8, 2021
Video
High school softball: Vernon Northside vs Memphis and other local scores – March 8, 2021
Video
Athlete of the week: Abby Dowell – March 8, 2021
Video
MLB lefty Cormier, pitched in 1988, ’08 Olympics, dies at 53
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High school softball: Vernon Northside vs Memphis and other local scores – March 8, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Athlete of the week: Abby Dowell – March 8, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Top 10 plays of the week – March 7, 2021
Video
High school softball: Amarillo vs. Iowa Park — March 6, 2011
Video
High school softball: Rider vs. Stamford — March 6, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Wichita Christian vs Northside Christian – March 2, 2021
Video
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Sweetheart Selfie
Hells Kitchen Vegas Sweepstakes
Remarkable Women
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Remarkable Women
Keeping Texoma Warm
I Love Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Amarion – 03-02-21
Video
Top Stories
Juan – 02-09-21
Video
Lifestyle
Virtual Bridal Market
Big Game Buffet
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Lemonade Day 2021
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 03-04-2021
Video
Real Estate Minute – 02-25-2021
Video
Two Minute Test Drive – 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux
Video
Find that trusted local financial
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High school softball: Vernon Northside vs Memphis and other local scores – March 8, 2021
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Mar 8, 2021 / 10:36 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 8, 2021 / 10:55 PM CST
Northside hosted Memphis for a high school softball matchup.
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Bond set for man involved in murder of Bobby Fernandez
Video
Auto Racing Challenge
Weather
WFISD mourning loss of beloved educator following hospitalization due to COVID-19
Video
Frank and Joe’s honor local influential women on International Women’s Day
Video
Latest News
WF restaurant aims to reopen after winter storm damage
Frank and Joe’s honor local influential women on International Women’s Day
Video
TheGypsyKit to host downtown block party this weekend
More Local News