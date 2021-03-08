High school softball: Vernon Northside vs Memphis and other local scores – March 8, 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Northside hosted Memphis for a high school softball matchup.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News